Anushka Sharma reviews Leonardo DiCaprio starrer ‘Don’t Look Up’: How hard this film hit you

Superstar Leonardo DiCaprio starrer movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ was released last year in December. The movie also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill. Directed by Adam McKay, the film was streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie also has Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande. The story of ‘Don’t Look Up’ revolves around two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind about the comet that is approaching the planet Earth and will destroy it.

Recently, actress Anushka Sharma watched the movie and posted her verdict on social media. Taking to the story section of Instagram, she posted the poster of the movie and wrote, “How hard this film hit you!” She further wrote, “We really did have everything, didn’t we”. She ended her caption with an emoticon of planet Earth. A few days back, Anushka had shared a sun-kissed photo on ‘gram. It was a throwback picture and she wrote, “#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow”.

See Anushka's Insta story here:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the film ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ which is inspired by the life journey of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy. Anushka is currently prepping up for her character as she will essay the role of Goswami in the movie. Earlier, the photos of Anushka, prepping up on the cricket ground made rounds on the Internet and created a buzz in the town.

