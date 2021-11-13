Anushka Sharma revisits 'Akira' as Shah Rukh Khan & Katrina Kaif co starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan turns 9

Anushka Sharma is one actress who is known for her impressive line of work. The actress, who made her debut with the 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, has given several hit movies in her career of over 13 years. She has been seen trying her hands on different genres and have given spectacular performances on the big screen. Amid these, her 2012 release Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress holds a special place as it marked her last collaboration with Yash Chopra.

Anushka was seen playing the role of the bubbly and fearless girl Akira and her performance had won millions of hearts. Interestingly, the Yash Chopra directorial, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, has clocked 9 years of the release today. On this occasion, the actress took to social media and shared a post revisiting the onset memories of Jab Tak Hai Jaan along with glimpses of some scenes from the movie. She captioned the post as, “#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif”.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post here:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who was in UAE for a while now with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika for the ongoing T20 World Cup, has finally returned to the city. To note, the NH10 actress has embraced motherhood for the first time in January this year as welcomed daughter Vamika. She recently opened up about her pregnancy journey and said that she wanted to have a baby shower but had to change the plans due to COVID 19 restrictions.