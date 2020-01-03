Anushka Sharma rocks a no make up look as she treats her fans with a selfie; Take a look

Anushka Sharma has recently shared a selfie on her Instagram handle in which she opts for a no makeup look. Check out her latest picture.

is among those Bollywood divas who are known for their utter beauty and unique styles statements. The 31 – year old actress also serves as an inspiration for numerous young girls out there. The Band Baaja Baaraat actress never fails to impress us through brilliant acting in all her movies and of course, her charming personality. Anushka Sharma tied the knot with Virat Kohli back in the year 2017 and the two of them have been inseparable since then.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is frequently active on social media wherein she enjoys a massive fan following. The gorgeous beauty often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Anushka has treated her fans with a selfie which is sure to send everyone into frenzy. The PK actress is seen wearing a white t – shirt in the picture and no doubt, she looks beautiful even with this de – glam look.

Check out the latest picture of Anushka Sharma below:

Just like most of the other B – town celebs, Anushka Sharma and husband Virat also jetted off to Switzerland to ring in the New Year there. The two of them shared glimpses of their Swiss vacay from time to time on their respective social media handles. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Zero co – starring and in the lead roles which was released in 2018. However, the beautiful actress is yet to announce her new project yet.

Credits :Instagram

