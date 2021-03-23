Anushka Sharma roots for Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff starrer Hello Charlie; Says 'My best wishes to entire team'

Anushka Sharma joined celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria and others in sending good wishes to the team of Hello Charlie. The trailer featuring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff & others released yesterday.

Actress has been in the headlines over the past few days owing to her recent airport appearance with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika as they travelled from Ahmedabad to Pune for the India Vs England ODI series. The star was snapped by fans and videos of Virat and Anushka with Vamika went viral on social media. While the actress is busy taking care of her daughter and spending time with her, she took out a moment to send out a sweet message for the team of Hello Charlie starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, and others.

The trailer of the film Hello Charlie dropped on Monday and it featured Aadar in the lead with Jackie as the disguised Gorilla. The quirky story of Charlie and Toto left fans in splits and the trailer got a good response. Amid this, Anushka also has sent her good wishes to the team of Hello Charlie on social media. Not just this, she even shared the trailer of the film on her handles and sent love to all associated with the project.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared the trailer and wrote, "My best wishes to the entire team of #HelloCharlie." Not just Anushka, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and others sent love to the team of Hello Charlie. Meanwhile, the film will release on April 9, 2021.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Anushka and Virat recently celebrated 2 months of parenthood as they cut a cake on March 11, 2021, as Vamika turned 2 months old. The new parents have been trying to spend time together since their daughter's birth. They had also requested all for privacy after welcoming their baby girl.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma covers Vamika at airport with Virat Kohli; Hardik Pandya holds son Agastya with Natasa; WATCH

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

Share your comment ×