Anushka Sharma roots for Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot; See Inside

Katrina Kaif , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming movie Phone Bhoot is just a few weeks away from its release. Ahead of that, the actors are quite busy promoting the horror comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Speaking of which, earlier today, Siddhant and Ishaan took to their social media spaces and posted a fun, hilarious video as a part of the promotions. In the scripted clip, the actors can be seen giving an interview while they are later joined by Katrina. While many fans and celebrities reacted to the post, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram space and gave a shout-out to all three actors as she rooted for their movie.

A few hours back, Anushka took to the story feature on Instagram and shared Siddhant, Ishaan, and Katrina’s aforementioned video. Sharing it, she also penned an encouraging note for the Phone Bhoot team as she wrote, “This is so smart and hilarious and you three are so brilliant in this that I can only imagine looking at this that your film will be (fantastic emojis) Good luck guys.” She also tagged Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant on her Insta story.

Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is being directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment. According to the trailer, Katrina will be seen playing a ghost in the movie, while Ishaan and Siddhant’s characters are ghost hunters. As per our sources, Katrina will feature in a double role in the movie, for the first time in her career.

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s work front

On the work front, Katrina has many interesting movies in her pipeline. Apart from Phone Bhoot, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress will be uniting with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s movie Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

