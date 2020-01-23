Anushka Sharma roots for Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D: Says ‘VD tu chaa jaayega’

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to cheer for Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Check it out.

A film that has been in the news from the past few weeks is and starrer Street Dancer 3D. Remo D’Souza is all set to bring forth his dance film tomorrow and already social media is buzzing with positive response for the same. Now, Varun’s close friend and Sui Dhaaga co-star took to social media to cheer for his upcoming dance film with Shraddha. Often when Varun’s projects are about to release, Anushka roots for her friend and their banter is loved.

Anushka took to Twitter and wrote, “Lightin' up the dance floor and how! VD tu chaaa jaayega! @Varun_dvn Best wishes for #StreetDancer3D to you, @ShraddhaKapoor and @remodsouza

Releasing on 24th Jan.” Well, fans of Varun and Shraddha loved how Anushka wished them luck ahead of their film’s release. Often when Varun posts photos on social media, Anushka drops a fiery comment on the same. Recently, when the Street Dancer 3D actor shared a photo with 2 dogs on social media, Anushka hilariously trolled him for his ripped shorts.

Their social media banter always lights up the internet. Meanwhile, Shraddha and Varun’s film is among the most anticipated releases of 2020. It also stars Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit J Pathak and others. The film stars Varun as Sahej and Shraddha as Inayat. The promotions are in full swing and often Varun and Shraddha are snapped while heading to various cities for the same. The songs like Garmi, Muqabla, Dua Karo and Illegal Weapon 2.0 are trending on social media and music platforms. Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

