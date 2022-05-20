Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh on her exit from production house CSF: She is there with us in spirit

Recently, Anushka Sharma decided to quit the production house Clean Slate Filmz which she started with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Announcing the move, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress had penned a lengthy note articulating her decision to leave CSF. Now, in an interview, Anushka's brother opened up about her decision to quit their production venture.

In a conversation with India Today, Karnesh Ssharma said, "It didn't come as a surprise as we spoke about it. I think it is a very personal decision with where she is in her life right now. I think she is there with us in spirit, as she is aware of the things happening. It is just that she wants to concentrate on motherhood and acting. And producing films takes a lot of time and she doesn't have the liberty of time now. But we are family and family stays irrespective of what happens."

Anushka Sharma's official statement

The actress' official statement read, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.”

She further added, “While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

Work-wise, Anushka is now gearing up to get back to films with Chakda ‘Xpress, where she will essay the role of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

