Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma on her leaving Clean Slate Filmz: Her priority has shifted

Apart from delivering several memorable performances as an actress, Anushka Sharma has also backed quality content and successful series and films with her production house Clean Slate Filmz, with films like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, and the web series Pataal Lok. Anushka had co-founded Clean Slate Filmz with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, however, recently, she announced that she’s stepping away from it. In a recent interview with a news agency, Karnesh opened up about the same and shared his thoughts on his sister’s decision.

Talking to The Indian Express, Karnesh said that Clean Slate Filmz was started by Anushka and that she has always been instrumental in making it what it is today, and that provided she has provided many valuable and creative inputs to projects. He further said that being a new mother, she is in a different phase of her life at the moment, and that they have to respect it. He added that Anushka will be seen in the lead role of their upcoming production Chakda Xpress.

Karnesh stated, “I think her priority has shifted, and her time is restricted, because producing is a 24/7 job, and you can’t expect her to do that as she is a new mother now. She was very open and frank about what she said and it is all good; she is there with us in spirit. Moving forward, you never know what happens. I think this is the phase in her life, and there could be another phase in her life where she comes back, it is her company as much as it is mine.”

A month back, Anushka shared a long note articulating her decision to leave CSF so she could focus on her first love, acting. A part of her note read, “Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

