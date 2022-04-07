Anushka Sharma’s brother quips she was an obvious choice for Chakda ‘Xpress; Reveals Virat Kohli helped them

Ever since Anushka Sharma’s comeback project Chakda ‘Xpress has been announced, fans have been quite excited about the film. The film has been hyped ever since the first look of the actress as Jhulan Goswami was released. Well talking to PTI in a recent interview, the PK actress’ brother Karnesh Ssharma revealed that Anushka was the obvious choice for Chakda ‘Xpress. He also opened up about how Virat Kohli helped them.

Karnesh Ssharma said that Chakda ‘Xpress spans 12 years so it needed somebody bigger. It is a big-budget film and they needed a bigger actor to mount it and put it out there to justify the budget. From acting, to star value to reach, there is no doubt about Anushka. Talking about the criticism, that the actress faced after the first look of her as Jhulan Goswami was out, Karnesh said that they felt good about the good reaction so they accept the negatives also. “It is art and it is open to debate and discussion. As long as it doesn’t get violent and belittle (people), we accept it. And because of that, we work harder on things, which you will see in the film. It is all positive. It is how you look at it,” he added.

When asked if his brother-in-law Virat Kohli is helping them out for the film in any way? Anushka Sharma’s brother said that he has been very helpful and has helped them get coaches. Well, the shoot of Chakda ‘Xpress will commence from June and the team is looking forward to releasing it early next year on Netflix.

