Anushka Sharma’s BTS photos from the sets of Zero are a goofy treat you need to brighten up your dull day

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif co-starrer Zero. A couple of photos were shared by Anushka’s makeup artist from the behind-the-scenes of Zero’s shoot and the actress proves to be a goofy treat in the same. Check it out.

Actor is doing everything to raise awareness these days among the people of the country about the importance of staying at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. While the diva and her hubby Virat Kohli released a video to urge everyone to adhere to PM Modi’s lockdown, fans of the Zero star are lauding her efforts too. Amidst this, Anushka also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her last film, Zero which were shared on social media by her makeup artist.

Anushka re-posted the photos from her makeup artist’s social media handle and gave her fans a much needed fun treat with them. In the photos that were shared on social media by Anushka’s makeup artist, we can see the BTS fun on the sets of and co-starrer Zero. The film was released back in 2018 and starred Anushka as a paraplegic scientist. In the photos, we can see Anushka dressed as a bride in a red saree and jewellery but giving goofy expressions for the camera.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's throwback photo with a dog will lighten up your Tuesday; Check It Out

In one of the photos, Anushka can be seen sleeping on a hammock in the jungle while shooting for Zero. In another, Sharma is seen cuddling a dog in the middle of the shoot and once again, the photo proved her love for the furry friends. The gorgeous Zero star shared the photos on her handle too and in no time, her fan clubs also shared the same on Instagram. Seeing the goofy and cute photos of Anushka from Zero, fans couldn’t help but root to see the actress back on the big screen soon.

Check out Anushka’s BTS photos from Zero:

On the work front, Anushka’s last stint was in Shah Rukh and Katrina co-starrer Zero. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film didn’t get a great response from audiences but Anushka’s acting was lauded. Reports were coming in that Anushka may be seen in a biopic based on the life of Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, nothing was officially announced.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More