Anushka Sharma’s cheerful vibes in THIS pic light up the internet as she asks ‘Is happy Monday an oxymoron?’

Anushka Sharma is having a happy Monday and her recent pic is winning the internet for all the right reasons.

has been making the news ever since she has welcomed her baby girl Vamika earlier this year. The diva had embraced motherhood for the first time and she has been enjoying the best period of her life at the moment. On the other hand, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has resumed work post her maternity break and is once again slaying with her fashion statements. Needless to say, fans are in awe of panache post pregnancy and it is a delight to watch the new mommy nailing everything.

Meanwhile, her Instagram account is also a treat for her fans as she often shares stunning pics of herself. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka is once again breaking the internet as she has shared a stunning and cheerful pic of herself. In the pic, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress was seen laughing her heart out. It was a candid click and Anushka looking ravishing in her green top and blue trousers which she had paired with yellow sneakers. She captioned the image with a quirky caption as she wrote about having a happy Monday. Anushka wrote, “Is happy Monday an oxymoron?”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka was last seen on the silver screen with Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero with and . While she has taken a break from acting post the movie’s debacle, she has been focussing on production and will soon be launching Irrfan’s son Babil Khan with her upcoming production Qala which also stars Tripti Dimri.

