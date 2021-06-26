Anushka Sharma’s doppelganger Julia Michaels reacts on her new look; Calls them ‘hair twins’

Anushka Sharma's new makeover grabbed her celebrity look-alike Julia Michaels’ attention. Scroll below to see their social media banter.

, who is in the United Kingdom with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika, dropped a fresh picture on her Instagram handle, featuring her new hairdo. Anushka, who recently welcomed her little joy Vamika in this world, lately experienced post-baby hair fall. The 'Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actress is now in complete love with her freshly chopped hair. The post which quickly garnered love from friends and fans, also grabbed the attention of Anushka’s celebrity ‘twin’ Julia Michaels.

“When post-baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this. You are FAB!! And @sonamkapoor for connecting with us,” captioned Anushka along with a picture series. In no time, the post drew actress’ doppelganger Julia Michaels' attention, who commented, “Hair twins!!!”. To which, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ fame quickly replied, “hahaha no way!” Known for her stunning blonde hair, Julia recently chopped and dyed it back. Many were impressed by the Bollywood actress Anushka’s short hair. Actress also dropped love on her makeover and said, “You look amazing.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma has been constantly sharing updates from London. She kept her fans engaged with the regular updates from Southampton during the India Vs New Zealand World Test Championship Finale match. On the professional front, the actress, who was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ opposite , has several projects in the pipeline including ‘Kaneda’ and ‘Jhulan Goswami Biopic’.

