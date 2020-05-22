Anushka Sharma’s goofy video crooning Lag Jaa Gale with the baby voice filter will leave you in splits; WATCH

Anushka Sharma is among the popular stars in Bollywood. A throwback video of Anushka crooning Lag Jaa Gale is doing rounds on social media and it is sure to crack you up. Check it out.

Actress is currently staying at home amid the lockdown with hubby Virat Kohli. The Zero star has been busy with her web series debut production and has been getting an overwhelming response for Paatal Lok. Amid this, Anushka often shares goofy videos and photos with Virat on social media that leave her fans in awe of the couple. Anushka’s recent video of Virat acting like a dinosaur on the loose is going viral for all the right reasons. Amid this, we found a throwback video of the actress goofing around with filters on Snapchat.

In a throwback video, Anushka is seen singing the song, Lag Jaa Gale but in a baby voice filter. The cute video showcases Sharma in a cute yet goofy avatar and her singing is what wins over fans in a jiffy. With cute expressions and a baby voice, Anushka’s revamped version of ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ in the throwback video is bound to leave you in splits. The Zero star often goofs around with filters on Instagram as well and shares photos with fans.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh REACTS to Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s post as latter turns ‘Dinosaur’ in her quarantine video

The video was captioned by Anushka as, “This voice could’ve given me a singing career,” with a thinking emoticon. The throwback video is bound to make you miss the actress on screen. Currently, due to the lockdown, Anushka is spending time with hubby Virat Kohli. From playing board games to turning hairstylist for him, Anushka has been trying to make the most of this time. Not just this, the Zero star has been urging people to stay indoors amid the lockdown and to adhere to guidelines laid down by the government. Anushka and Virat also have done their bit to help those who are in need and have pledged their support to PM-Cares and Maharashtra CM relief fund.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s throwback video of crooning Lag Jaa Gale:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma made her debut as a producer of web series, Paatal Lok. The show has got a good response from fans and the actress is celebrating the same at home with her husband.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×