Anushka Sharma’s gratitude note for paparazzi and fan clubs; ‘Kind of you for not publishing Vamika PICS’
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are quite protective parents. Ever since Vamika has come into their lives both the stars have made sure that they do not post her pictures on social media and keep her away from the public glare. Recently, a video had surfaced on the internet where Virat got down from the bus and requested paps to not click pictures of Anushka who was holding their daughter Vamika. Well, paps followed the cricketer’s instructions and did not click the actress and their child. Today taking to her Instagram handle, the actress thanked paps for this gesture. 

Sharing a big note for the Indian Paparazzi, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media.”

Anushka Sharma further continued, “As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you,” she added.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although the actress has been away from the silver screen for quite a few years now, she has been constantly backing exciting projects as a producer. Anushka has produced shows like Paatal Lok, and the film Bulbbul. She is also bankrolling the upcoming film Qala featuring Irrfan Khan’s son Babil, and Tripti Dimri.
