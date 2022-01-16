Anushka Sharma’s heartfelt note for Virat Kohli as he quits Test Captaincy will win your heart: Proud of you

Cricketer Virat Kohli took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is stepping down as the captain of the Indian cricket team for test matches. Many of his fans were shocked and immediately started tweeting about him. The cricketer is still trending on social media. Virat on Saturday took to his social media handle and wrote that everything comes to a halt at some stage. Actress cum wife Anushka Sharma today took to her Instagram handle and posted a long heartfelt note for him.

The actress also shared pictures with Virat and mentioned in the post that she is proud of his growth. In her post, she mentions, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.”

Read the full post here:

On the work front, the actress had recently shared the teaser of her upcoming sports drama Chakda 'Xpress. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami as she dons the Indian jersey with her girl gang. In the teaser, Anushka is seen walking in full swing wearing the Indian jersey as she confidently puts her name on it.

