Anushka Sharma’s latest post will help you with the right amount of positivity you need in life

Anushka Sharma is one of the top-most Bollywood actresses we have right now. The diva may be away from the silver screen currently but manages to grab all the limelight through her social media posts. Every now and then we see her sharing some amazing pictures of her looking stunning. But today the actress has tried to share some positive thoughts regarding negativity from life with her fans and followers and tried to instigate the right amount of positivity in their minds.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma posted a picture of a book that she is reading and shared the quote written on it. In the quote it is written, “Everything you blame, you’re stuck with. Bless it. Wish it well. Wish it its own freedom, and it will be very powerful in the way that it will not come back to you. If you don’t forgive it if you don’t bless it, if you don’t wish it well, the energy will just be magnetically drawn back to you because it's looking for resolution. All negative energy that we’ve inherited, its there because it’s looking for resolution.” The actress wrote ‘Wednesday Wisdom’ on this quote.

Meanwhile, Anushka has been spending time at home with her daughter Vamika. On the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next acting assignment. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is also backing new content under her production banner Clean Slate Filmz. It includes Sakshi Tanwar starrer Mai and Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri starrer Qala.

