Anushka Sharma’s new pics with hubby Virat Kohli reveal how the couple spends time before dozing off; Find out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making the best use of the Coronavirus lockdown to spend time with each other. Last evening, Anushka and Virat had fun with Instagram filters before going off to sleep. Check it out.

Coronavirus lockdown may have compelled our favourite celebs to be housebound but they are surely making the most of this time. And speaking of this, Actor and Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli are surely having the best of times while self quarantining. From spending time cooking at home to chilling with their pets, Anushka and Virat are setting goals when it comes to social distancing from the world and staying in with each other. Recently, Anushka and Virat also shared cute photos that broke the internet.

Last night, Anushka shared a couple of photos while spending time with hubby Virat at home. Before dozing off and heading to bed, Anushka and Virat goofed around with Instagram filters and clicked photos. Anushka shared the photos of herself and Virat on her Instagram story and it surely proved that Virushka is having fun amidst the lockdown. In one of the photos, Indian skipper can be seen laughing his heart out and in another picture, Anushka can be seen bidding everyone goodnight.

Anushka captioned hubby Virat’s photo as, “It’s clearly my bedtime.” On her own selfie, Anushka wrote, “Goodnight.” The two seemed to be having fun and spending time with each other before dozing off. A day back, Virat too shared goofy photos with Anushka and mentioned that they aren’t fake even though their smiles appear to be that.

Check out Anushka and Virat’s photos:

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat recently pledged support and contributions to the PM-Cares and Maharashtra CM’s relief fund for COVID 19. The couple has been raising awareness in the right way amidst the global pandemic and has been urging people to stay inside their houses to be safe from Coronavirus. Anushka even shared a video of washing hands to show people the correct way to stay clean amidst COVID 19 spread.

