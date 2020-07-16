Anushka Sharma’s pawfect morning oil pulling ritual with her ‘sweet smoosh dog’ Dude leaves Virat Kohli in awe

Anushka Sharma took to social media to drop the cutest glimpse of her morning ritual while spending time with her pet dog Dude. Along with it, she shared the dental benefits of her ‘oil pulling’ practise everyday.

Actress is an animal lover and that has been proven several times in the past. She herself has a pet dog named Dude and often, their photos break the internet. Even husband Virat Kohli dotes on animals and he too had a pet dog. Together, Anushka and Virat often share cute photos on social media with their pet that leaves the internet in awe. However, on Thursday, Anushka shared a glimpse of her morning ritual and its health benefits while playing with her cute doggo Dude.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared adorable photos of sitting and waiting while she completes her morning ritual of ‘oil pulling.’ She can be seen sitting next to her pet dog Dude in the photos. Anushka, clad in a night suit, is seen playing with Dude and making goofy expressions at him while swishing a little oil in her mouth. She further explained the health benefits of the same in a caption. However, it seems that hubby Virat could not resist dropping a heartening comment on her post.

Anushka wrote, “My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude ! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as "kavala" or "gundusha" , a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out . This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too.”

Here is Anushka Sharma’s post with Virat Kohli’s comment:

Amid the lockdown, Anushka and Virat have been spending their time together and often, they drop glimpses of their shenanigans that leave fans awestruck. A few days back, Anushka shared a photo from her magazine shoot in Goa that left hubby Virat swooning. The two never cease to give us couple goals and every time, they share photos on social media, fans cannot stop gushing over this adorable pair. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is yet to announce her next film. She was last seen in Zero with and .

Credits :Instagram

