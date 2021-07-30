Anushka Sharma’s pic feat Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul & others gives ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ vibes

Currently, the Internet has just been set on fire after Anushka Sharma posted one of the best pics from her UK visit till now. The actress has been hanging out with other cricketer wives and their partners in the UK. It was from one of her Instagram posts that we came to know that Athiya Shetty has been hanging out with them and that there might be a possibility that something is brewing between her and KL Rahul. Well, the recent picture that Anushka posted has all our hearts, and it proves that they all are one big happy cricket family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Pari actress posted a picture of her cricket fam. In the picture, we could see four couples. Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma – Pratima Sharma and Umesh Yaadav – Tanya Wadhwa. Also, baby Vamika was a part of the picture too. The only thing was that her face was not visible, and she was inside her pram. The actress captioned this beautiful picture as “Dur‘hum’ saath saath hai.”

Check it out:

Now, this picture is additional proof that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are a couple. Well, whatever be the case, we can see this big happy cricket family having a blast in the UK, and this picture is setting major ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ vibes.

Also, the pictures being posted on either of their social media’s are truly setting travel goals and couple goals.

What do you have to say about this picture?

