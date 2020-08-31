Anushka Sharma’s polka dot dress that she wore while announcing pregnancy sends internet into a meme frenzy

Anushka Sharma’s recent picture where she announced pregnancy becomes a laughing stock of the internet as the actress gets memed for her polka-dot dress.

Ever since actress and hubby Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy news via Instagram, that’s all Twitterati seems to be talking about. If you missed it, the couple shared an adorable photo earlier this week and captioned it: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” After the lovebirds made the announcement on social media, fans and friends were thrilled and flooded social media with congratulatory messages, warm wishes and some even had their funny takes on the announcement.

By the looks of it, netizens got their newest content for memes. The black-and-white polka dot dress that Anushka wore in the picture seems to have kickstarted a hilarious meme fest on social media. Fans were quick to spot the dress worn by the Pari actress.

Twitterati has recently been posting numerous memes taking digs at the polka-dot dress. Comparing it with dresses worn by everyone from , Kareena Kapoor Khan, to . In the memes, the divas are seen wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress, that was worn earlier by Nataša Stanković who recently delivered a baby boy and Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently announced her second pregnancy.

Actress also took to her social media to join the fun and share a picture of herself in a polka dot dress. The actress looked stunning in the said picture but as soon as she shared the post, fans couldn't think about anything else than to compare it to Anushka's latest wardrobe pick.

