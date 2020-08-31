  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anushka Sharma’s polka dot dress that she wore while announcing pregnancy sends internet into a meme frenzy

Anushka Sharma’s recent picture where she announced pregnancy becomes a laughing stock of the internet as the actress gets memed for her polka-dot dress.
33483 reads Mumbai
Anushka Sharma’s polka dot dress that she wore while announcing pregnancy sends internet into a meme frenzyAnushka Sharma’s polka dot dress that she wore while announcing pregnancy sends internet into a meme frenzy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since actress Anushka Sharma and hubby Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy news via Instagram, that’s all Twitterati seems to be talking about. If you missed it, the couple shared an adorable photo earlier this week and captioned it: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” After the lovebirds made the announcement on social media, fans and friends were thrilled and flooded social media with congratulatory messages, warm wishes and some even had their funny takes on the announcement. 

 

By the looks of it, netizens got their newest content for memes. The black-and-white polka dot dress that Anushka wore in the picture seems to have kickstarted a hilarious meme fest on social media. Fans were quick to spot the dress worn by the Pari actress. 

 

Twitterati has recently been posting numerous memes taking digs at the polka-dot dress. Comparing it with dresses worn by everyone from Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha. In the memes, the divas are seen wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress, that was worn earlier by Nataša Stanković who recently delivered a baby boy and Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently announced her second pregnancy. 

 

Actress Mouni Roy also took to her social media to join the fun and share a picture of herself in a polka dot dress. The actress looked stunning in the said picture but as soon as she shared the post, fans couldn't think about anything else than to compare it to Anushka's latest wardrobe pick.  

 

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli exchange peck on cheek & cut cake as they celebrate pregnancy news with RCB

Credits :Instagram, Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement