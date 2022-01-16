Anushka Sharma’s post for Virat Kohli receives love from Ranveer Singh, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza & others

Virat Kohli took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is stepping down as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team for test matches. Fans were heartbroken and shattered on hearing this news and netizens could not stop tweeting about it. But, today Anushka Sharma got everyone a bit more emotional with her long post for hubby Virat. But right after she shared a long heartfelt note for Virat, many actors from Bollywood took to the comments section to shower love on the post. From Virat Kohli, Dia Mirza to Neha Dhupia a lot of them have reacted to her post.

Ranveer Singh in the comments section wrote, “What a lovely note, True grit…True great…” Suniel Shetty posted a black heart with three clapping emoji. Dia Mirza posted 2 heart emojis. Karan Wahi shared three heart emojis, Neha Dhupia too wrote, “Truly” along with a heart emoji. Diana Penty, Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania also posted a heart emoji. Anushka also shared pictures with Virat and mentioned in the post that she is proud of his growth. In her post, she went to say, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.”

On the work front, the actress had recently shared the teaser of her upcoming sports drama Chakda 'Xpress. Anushka will be seen playing the role of Jhulan Goswami as she dons the Indian jersey with her girl gang. In the teaser, Anushka is seen walking in full swing wearing the Indian jersey, confidently.

