Anushka Sharma’s radiant smile in these sunkissed pictures will make your Sunday bright; PICS

Anushka Sharma is one of the top-most actresses of Bollywood. Be it her fashion game or her smile, everything often makes it to the headlines. All the fans of the Anushka are super excited as the PK actress is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years with Chakda ‘Xpress. Well, she often shares her gorgeous pictures on her Instagram and leaves her fans speechless. Today too, Anushka shares a couple of her sunkissed pictures and we bet you would not help but just feel good and smile.