Anushka Sharma’s view in South Africa is what every Virat Kohli fan would love to see after India’s win

Anushka Sharma is a loving wife and is always there for hubby Virat Kohli. This is evident from her social media posts and most of her posts are about husband appreciation. Well, just sometime back India had a historic win against South Africa after the Indian team registered its first win on Day 5 of a three-match series. And now, Anushka has taken to her Instagram stories to post a picture of her view and it is a smiling Virat.

In the picture, we can see Virat Kohli sitting on a chair amidst beautiful greenery. He is wearing a plain white tee and shorts. He has completed his look with a cap and looks dapper in his beard and moustache look. Also, that smile on the cricketer’s face cannot be missed. Sharing this adorable picture, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Enjoying the view in SA” with a heart emoji. This picture is proof of how happy Virat is with India’s win.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, previously, Anushka had shared glimpses of the lodge where she, Vamika and Virat are staying as Team India takes on South Africa. In the morning itself, she shared some gorgeous selfies of her.

The actress, when had arrived in South Africa, had shared a special note for media and paparazzi for not sharing airport photos of Virat and her daughter Vamika on social media. Anushka had thanked everyone for respecting their privacy in a long note. The couple has been extremely careful about Vamika's photos since they began stepping out with her.

