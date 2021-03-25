Anushka Sharma & Sakshi Dhoni to Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor Khan; Celebs who have common alma maters

Today, we have compiled a list of celebrities who have studied in the same school and were once classmates. The names will leave you stunned. Take a look.

Well, when it comes to friendship, one looks up to Bollywood films that not only just celebrates the perfect bond but also tells the true meaning of it. Many movies cherish the bond of friendship. It is often said that the strongest of friendships are the ones that are made during school time as they last forever. You will be surprised to know that many B-Town celebrities have known each other right from their school time. Yes, you read it right and many have even studied together in the same class!

Many celebrities or star kids have either been classmates or batchmates. Do you know that actors, Tiger Shroff and were classmates in school? Also, and shared the same classroom for a year when they were young. and Kareena Kapoor Khan have also studied in the same school. Today, we bring you the list of popular celebs who went to the same school. Check it out.

Salman Khan & Aamir Khan

Both the superstars share a great friendship in Bollywood. Both of them were classmates for a year in the same class in school. The Dhoom 2 actor had revealed the same during an interview to Mid-Day in 2017. Salman and Aamir studied together for a year in the 2nd grade at St. Anne's, in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

and

The Student of the Year actor and the Gunday star were classmates in the same acting institute. Both were preparing for their debut back then.

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

Shraddha and Tiger make it for the most loved on-screen Jodi. The two have worked together in films like Baaghi and Baaghi 2. The duo attended the same school in Mumbai where they were also in the same class. Shradhha and Tiger are friends in real life. At the trailer launch of their film Baaghi, the actress had said, “I have been Tiger’s fan since school days when he used to play basketball with ultimate passion.”

and Uday Chopra

Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra have been friends right from their school days. The two were in the same class from fourth grade to college. They attended the Bombay Scottish School at Mahim together. The duo has been best friends since the fourth standard and even worked together in Dhoom 2.

Athiya Shetty and Krishna Shroff

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff and Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty are the BFFS in Bollywood. They two were classmates. They went to the American School of Bombay and since then, share a great bond.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Both the actresses have worked together in Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial Udta Punjab. Both the actresses share a great equation. Ever since Alia had started dating Bebo’s cousin , the Raazi star has become a family member. Alia has been part of all Kapoor families’ gatherings. The duo had studied together in Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai.

and Sakshi Dhoni

Both the ladies are quite close to each other and are often spotted hanging out together. The two have more in common than just being cricketer spouses. The two attended the same school in Assam and were also classmates in St Mary's School, Margherita.

Twinkle Khanna and

KJo and Twinkle attended the same boarding school together. The filmmaker was reportedly her senior. In an old interview, Karan had also revealed that Twinkle was "the only girl" he has been madly in love with. He said, "She has the rare distinction of having that prestigious part in her historic life, that she has made me fall in love with a woman the only time in my life.”

Sara Ali Khan & Ananya Panday

Both the actors are among the most promising actresses in Bollywood. They have known each other during school time. Sara and Ananya were schoolmates at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Talking about the same, in an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, the Khaali Peeli star said, “Sara was my senior in school. The two of us were in the same house and participated in a lot of drama competitions.” Sara and Ananya made their impressive Bollywood debuts with Kedarnath and the Student of the Year 2 respectively.

and Naveli Nanda

's son Aryan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter are BFFs. The two are often seen partying together. Both the star kids went to the same school Sevenoaks School in London, England.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s next will release in English too; Set to be a Pan-World film

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×