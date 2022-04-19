Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACT to pregnant Sonam Kapoor’s new picture in sheer Kaftan

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja. The actress took the internet by storm in March this year as she announced her pregnancy through a lovely photoshoot with Anand. Now, the actress took to her photo-sharing application and shared some pictures from a photoshoot. The fashionista can be seen nailing her maternity style well. In the pictures, Sonam donned a sheer black classy kaftan. Sonam can also be seen cradling her baby bump. She captioned the post, “Kaftan life with my #everydayphenomenal @rheakapoor (sic).”

Soon the actress’ post received love from her co-stars. Samantha, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, and others left compliments for the mommy-to-be. Samantha took to the comments section of the ‘Aisha’ actress’ picture and wrote “Sigh,” and added a heart emoji. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Anushka also liked Sonam’s latest post. Madhuri Dixit, Athiya Shetty, Patralekhaa, Sunita Kapoor, and many others dropped heart and fire emoticons on the post. Even husband Anand left a sweet comment.

Take a look:

Earlier announcing the good news to her fans, Sonam Kapoor had written, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”

On the work front, Sonam will next appear in a crime thriller titled Blind.

