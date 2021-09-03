Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan & others pose for a happy photo at India vs England's 4th Test.

Indian cricket team's India vs England's 4th Test began on Thursday and our men in blue were back in action. However, off the field also there was plenty of action as Indian cricketers' wives came together to watch the match. This group included Anushka Sharma, Sanjana Ganesan, Pratima Singh and Preethiraj Gade among others.

The group were also ecstatic about spending time with each other. They all came together for one group photo which makes them look like a one big happy family. Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka Sharma shared the group picture which was posted by Preethiraj and Sanjana Ganesan. They captioned their photo, "Cheer squad."

Another photo was shared by Pratima Singh who captioned it, Back with the ladies!!!" with a lovestruck emoji. Take a look at the squad's photos below:

Anushka has been accompanying husband Virat Kohli on his cricket tour along with daughter Vamika. It has been almost two months since the couple have been in England and are touring different parts. The Indian team was most recently spotted out and about in Leeds, England where they stepped out to celebrate the festival of Onam.

Not just in Leeds, Anushka and Virat have also been dining out different vegan restaurants in the English country.

