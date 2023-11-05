Anushka Sharma says ‘Apne birthday pe khud ko present’ as Virat Kohli bags 49th ton during India vs South Africa match

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the much-adored couples in the tinsel town. While the much-loved cricketer is celebrating his 35th birthday today, heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for him from left, right, and center.

On the other hand, even on his special day, Virat had a crucial match between India and South Africa. It goes without saying that he yet again won over the fans after scoring a century. Being a loving wife, Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop gushing over and had the sweetest reaction to her husband’s big win.

Anushka Sharma lauds husband Virat Kohli on his century in India vs South Africa match

On November 5, Virat Kohli left fans jumping in joy as he scored a century in today’s 49th ODI match against South Africa in Kolkata. The doting wife, Anushka Sharma reacting to his victory shared a monochromatic picture on her Instagram story from the winning moment and wrote alongside, “Apne birthday pe khud ko present (accompanied by a 100 and a red heart emoji)”

Take a look:

In addition to this, several other Bollywood celebs including Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Angad Bedi lauded the cricketer on his century. Notably, the win becomes even more remarkable as the 49th ODI century equals legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries in ODI cricket.

Anushka Sharma's quirky birthday wish for husband Virat Kohli

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma, taking to her Instagram story, had also penned a sweet and delightful birthday wish for the birthday boy, Virat Kohli. In an endearing post, the actress wrote a quirky caption as she teased him for claiming ‘zeroth’ delivery of his T20 International career.

In a series of pictures, the first picture featured Virat in his training jersey caught in a hilarious moment with funny expressions. The last picture featured a cutesy selfie of the couple, with Virat striking a wide smile and Anushka posing with a pout for a cool selfie.

“He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat (thinking face, zany face, kiss, laughing emojis).” She further expressed, “I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli.”

Several fans and followers swamped the comment section with birthday wishes for their ‘King Virat Kohli’.

