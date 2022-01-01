Anushka Sharma says ‘Hi from 2022’ after quirky New Years celebration with husband Virat Kohli; WATCH

Weeks ago Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika jetted off to South Africa to accompany Virat Kohli for his cricket series abroad. Now, the couples have welcomed New Year 2022 in the foreign nation and their celebration came with a quirky South African twist. On the first day of 2022, Anushka Sharma also took to social media to brighten up the mood of her followers with a quirky reel video.

In the clip, Anushka Sharma looks like a perfect sun kissed baby as the camera records her. Donning a plain white attire, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star playfully caresses her hair. From making funny faces to striking vivid poses, Anushka Sharma’s new reel has it all. While sharing the quirky video, the actor said, “Hi from 2022.” Click HERE to watch the video.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma has been absent on the silver screen for a couple of years now. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the 2018 released romantic comedy flick, Zero. Currently, she is in South Africa with her husband and Indian cricket squad skipper, Virat Kohli. Daughter Vamika has also accompanied the power couple.

Ever since the actor has reached the place, she has been sharing stunning glimpses of her trip on social media. Be it photos with Virat or scenic views, Anushka’s latest posts have surely sent social media abuzz.

