Anushka Sharma says 'Hi' as she rocks a no-makeup look in new selfie from London

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 successful romantic film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and rose to prominence with the 2010 film, Band Baaja Baaraat. Later, she appeared in films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju, Dil Dhadakne Do, PK, NH10, Phillauri, among others.

The actress is currently in London with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika for the ODI series against England. Now, Anushka shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram story and sharing it, she captioned it: "Hi." In the photo, the actress is seen sporting a baggy shirt and opted for a no-makeup look. To complete her look, she added golden colour round earrings. Anushka is seated enjoying her day out in the garden in London.

On the work front, Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s film, Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. She will be seen next in Chakda 'Xpress. The film is inspired by the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. It is backed by Clean Slate Filmz and will soon premiere on Netflix. This marks the return of the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star to films after 2018.

The actress will also be shooting for the film in the UK. The actress said, "It is a fact that women have to go that extra mile to earn their place in this patriarchal world. Jhulan Goswami’s life is a testimony to the fact that she carved her own destiny, and fought for every inch of the spotlight and recognition. I hope that I can do justice to the script.”

