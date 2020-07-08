Anushka Sharma says pandemic has taught her to appreciate one another more
"I think what this pandemic has taught me is that we are all co-dependent on one another even if we don't see it very clearly. The connection that all of us have -- right from a farmer to a person working at the topmost level in a corporate (organisation) -- everyone is connected in some way, and the work that one person does affects the life of another. So it's something like a Butterfly Effect," Anushka told IANS.
Everyone is connected to one another, stressed Anushka.
"I think this is something that we are sometimes ignorant of, and we think our life is autonomous, but it actually isn't. We are all connected with one another and this pandemic has taught us to appreciate one another so much more, and to appreciate the work that everybody does. I'm not only talking about the frontline workers -- their contribution has been extremely brave and we all feel extremely grateful for it," she said.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Anushka said that every job that anyone does is equally important, and they are all linked in a way.
"It is the realisation I've had through this pandemic and it has really made me feel way more humbled, and it has made me feel way more connected to everybody and every job that people do right now," she said.
"Because when everything moves along smoothly you don't realise the work that you are looking out for, something that you want to get done. You don't realise that so many people have to come together for it to happen. So many people's contribution and their expertise in that field helps you attain what you want to attain in life. This is the realisation I had during this pandemic," she told IANS.