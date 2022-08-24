Anushka Sharma says 'See you soon England' as she jets off for Chakda 'Xpress shoot; PIC

Anushka Sharma is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 successful romantic film, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and rose to prominence with the 2010 film, Band Baaja Baaraat. Later, the actress appeared in films like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju, Dil Dhadakne Do, PK, NH10, and Phillauri, among others.

Anushka is all set to return to the silver screen with her upcoming film, Chakda 'Xpress. She will be essaying the role of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film, which is set to release on Netflix. A few hours back, Anushka took to her Instagram handle and informed her fans that she is jetting off to England for the shooting of Chakda 'Xpress. Meanwhile, Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s film, Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka shared a picture of her flight and wrote: "See you soon England... #ChakdaXpress."

In July, Anushka announced the first schedule wrap of Chakda 'Xpress and shared a photo on her Instagram, in which, she can be seen holding a cricket ball in her hand and it had a message written on it that read, “It’s a schedule wrap”. Anushka captioned the post as, “SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow.. #ChakdaXpress."

Sharing the teaser, she wrote: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.” It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

