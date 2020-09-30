  1. Home
Anushka Sharma says she is devastated by Hathras incident; Demands strict punishment for the barbaric men

Numerous Bollywood celebs have expressed anger over the horrific Hathras incident. Among them is Anushka Sharma who has recently shared a post on Instagram.
A 20-year old young woman passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Delhi. Media reports claim she was gang-raped and tortured by four men two weeks earlier. The victim was initially shifted to the national capital as she was in critical condition. She had reportedly sustained multiple fractures because of the horrific torture that was inflicted upon her. The accused are currently behind bars. Meanwhile, several celebs have taken to social media to condemn the inhuman act and expressed their anger about it.

Among them is Anushka Sharma, who has recently shared a post on Instagram to express her words. She also joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebs who have condemned the incident. The actress reveals that she is devastated upon hearing the horrific news of the Hathras gang-rape incident. She quotes, “I sincerely hope that strictest punishment is given to the barbaric men who have carried out such a horrific, inhuman act on a young life and caused her family irreparable pain.”

Check out her post below:

The Hathras case brings back the gory memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya case. Numerous people have taken to social media to express their anger about the inhuman act. B-town actors like Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Yami Gautam, Riteish Deshmukh, and others have condemned it all together on social media. Meanwhile, media reports state that the victim was attacked on September 14, 2020, in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Her brother, while speaking to the media, has demanded strict punishment for the accused and said that they must be hanged.

