Anushka Sharma says she's 'super into health today' as she drops a glimpse of her meal; PHOTO

Actress is making the most of her UK time with Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika and her social media handle is proof of it. Flooded with fun glimpses of her taking over the streets of the UK in stylish looks, Anushka's social media handle is a treat for her fans. Not just this, she and Virat also have been relishing yummy food whenever they get time and photos from restaurants also have been going viral. However, on Thursday, Anushka gave us a glimpse of her 'healthy' meal and left fans in splits.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a photo of her cheesy sandwich and a glass of a drink by the side. The Pari actress went ahead and captioned the photo in a sassy way as she showed her fans a picture of her 'healthy' meal. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Super into health today", and ended with a biceps emoticon. During the week, photos of Anushka with Virat from a street food restaurant went viral as the chef shared it on social media.

Take a look:

While Virat was away playing a test match with England with Team India, Anushka seemed to be relishing yummy treats. The actress and the Indian Skipper have been spending time in the UK for the past few months amid the cricket tours. While being in the UK, Anushka and Virat also celebrated their daughter Vamika's 6-month birthday and the adorable photos almost broke the internet. Earlier, on Thursday, Anushka had penned a lovely birthday wish for her brother Karnesh Sharma with a throwback photo and the hilarious banter between the two left netizens feeling relatable.

