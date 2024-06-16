Anushka Sharma says 'we love you' as she drops cutesy Father's Day post for Virat Kohli on behalf of Vamika and Akaay

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. The two are proud parents to two kids- Vamika and Akaay. Now when the entire nation is immersed in the celebrations of Father’s Day, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress dropped a heart-warming post dedicated to her husband.

Anushka Sharma's special Father's Day post dedicated to husband Virat Kohli

Today, on June 16, a while back, Anushka Sharma hopped onto her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of the cute painting. In the drawing, we can see yellow footprints symbolic of their little munchkins, Vamika and Akaay. The text on the drawing further reads, “Happy Father’s Day,” followed by a red heart.

She captioned the post, “How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling (accompanied by exploding head)…..(accompanied by a red-heart emoji) we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli (accompanied by a kiss emoji)”

Take a look:

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the adorable post dedicated to Virat Kohli. Within minutes, fans thronged the comments section reacting to the post. A fan wrote, “Wow, the Best batsman, the best husband & now the best father,” another fan commented, “Cutest thing on Internet Today,” while a third fan remarked, “This is so wholesome,” another fan chimed in, “Omgg!!! This is so cute.”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis reacting to the post.

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Tuscany, Italy. Four years later, the couple welcomed their first child on January 11, 2021, a daughter whom they named Vamika.

It was earlier this year in February; that Virushka announced the arrival of their second child, a son on February 15 whom they named, Akaay.

Anushka Sharma's work front

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be next seen in Chakda’Xpress, a biopic based on the life of Indian female cricketer, Jhulan Goswami.

Directed by Prosit Roy, the film was earlier scheduled to premiere on Netflix but faced multiple delays. It was reported that Anushka's production house Clean Slatez parted ways with Netflix, resulting in a delay.

