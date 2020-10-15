Anushka Sharma says 'Welcome to the club' to Bhumi Pednekar as the later turns vegetarian

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to welcome Bhumi Pednekar into the vegetarian club.

To raise awareness about climate conservation, actress Bhumi Pednekar had launched the 'Climate Warrior' initiative. Now, the Bala actress has turned vegetarian following the above-mentioned initiative. Bhumi took to her social media to announce that she has turned vegetarian. The actress has also mentioned in her post that eating meat doesn’t feel good anymore. Soon, many celebrities have commented on her post. While actress took to her Instagram story to welcome Bhumi into the vegetarian club. The PK actress shared Bhumi’s post and wrote: “Welcome to the vegetarians club.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s post read as "For many years I had the want to go vegetarian but breaking habits are the toughest thing to do. My journey with Climate Warrior taught me a lot of things and I just didn't feel like eating meat anymore. I was never heavy on non-vegetarian, but I took a call in the lockdown. It was actually something that happened organically. It's been 6 months and I'm good, guilt-free and feel physically strong as well."

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post here:

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post here:

During the lockdown, the actress has realised that she wanted to turn vegetarian.

The 31-year-old actor has launched an online and offline initiative called 'Climate Warrior' to raise awareness about climate conversation among Indian citizens. Through the initiative, the actress is mobilising the citizens contribute towards protecting the environment.

Further, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to release her next Durgavati' on December 11, 2020. On the other hand, actress Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli.

