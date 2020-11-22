Anushka Sharma send virtual love and wishes for Kartik Aaryan on his 30th birthday

Beloved actor Kartik Aaryan turns 30 today and his enthusiastic fans and fan clubs are already taking social media by storm. Check out Anushka's wish for the actor below.

makes sure to make every co-star, actor or actress' birthday a special one as she shares a lovely artwork for them on their birthdays. And on Sunday, she did just that. Taking to Instagram, the actress wished Kartik Aaryan on his birthday. The beloved actor turns 30 today and his enthusiastic fans and fan clubs are already taking social media by storm.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka shared a pretty purple artwork with Kartik's photo at the center of it. In the photo, Kartik looks dapper in a mint blue and ivory white kurta as he poses for the camera. Anushka's birthday wish for the actor read, "Happy birthday Kartik! Have a wonderful year ahead."

Take a look at Anushka's post for Kartik on his birthday below:

Kartik connects with his fans in various ways on social media. And many of them made sure to send their love and wishes for the actor in abundance.

In September, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the birthday boy has inked a multi crore deal with a production house. Kartik has signed some major motion picture projects including Bhool Bulaiya 2 and Dostana 2. He has also signed a three-film deal with Eros International.

"Kartik has signed a three-film deal with Eros International. He's being paid to the tune of Rs 75 crore for the same. He used to previously charge to the tune of Rs 6-8 crore for a film, but with this, he has catapulted into the big league where he's getting Rs 25 crore per project," a source had revealed to Pinkvilla.

Well, we hope the birthday boy continues to surprise us! Here's wishing Kartik Aaryan a very happy birthday.

Credits :Pinkvilla

