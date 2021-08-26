Anushka Sharma sends across love and wishes to brother Karnesh on his birthday with a throwback photo

and brother Karnesh Sharma may rarely be spotted in public together but the siblings share a strong bond. While they work together on their production company, Anushka and Karnesh also often spend time together due to work and family gatherings. On early Thursday morning, Anushka, who is currently in England, took to social media to send some virtual love to brother Karnesh.

The occasion? The actress was celebrating her brother's birthday and picked out a throwback photo with him. In the photo, Anushka can be seen looking straight into the camera while brother Karnesh is in the background. Tagging her brother and co-producer, Anushka wrote, "Happy birthday to him. This is the new version of me cutting HIS birthday cakes as a kid."

Take a look at Anushka's wish for brother Karnesh below:

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli recently made waves on social media when they stepped out to celebrate Onam in Leeds, England. The couple along with members of the Indian cricket team visited a South Indian restaurant for the Onam Sadya fanfare. Several photos of the team and the couple went viral on social media. The Indian cricket team is playing England in the third test at Headingley in Leeds.

Virat and Anushka also have daughter Vamika along with them and the parents are making sure to spend some quality time with their little one.

