Anushka Sharma sends blessings, Parineeti Chopra wishes to spoil her as Priyanka Chopra posts baby's first pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas left all her fans and followers speechless after she dropped the first picture of her baby girl. In the picture, we can see the little bundle of joy tucked comfortably in her mom’s arms as daddy Nick Jonas looks at her with love filled eyes. The moment PeeCee shared this picture, everyone took to the comments section to shower love. From Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor a lot of her industry friends expressed their happiness and sent blessings to the little one and now Anushka Sharma’s comment caught our attention.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Los of love to you strong mumma! And love and blessings to the little one”. Even sister Parineeti Chopra took to the comments section and wrote, “Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn’t even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her.” To note, the couple welcomed their daughter in January via a surrogate. Although they did not reveal her name, several media reports suggested that her birth certificate mentioned her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Interestingly, their daughter’s name is a tribute to Priyanka and Nick's mothers.

Check out the comments:

Sharing the first picture of their baby girl, Priyanka and Nick wrote, “On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you”.

