Anushka Sharma sends love to 'gorgeous' Athiya Shetty on her birthday; Ananya Panday wishes her lots of 'cake'

Athiya Shetty has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes are pouring in on social media. Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday took to social media to shower birthday love on the actress.
Birthdays surely bring a lot of cheer to Bollywood stars as not just their friends and family, even their fans across the world celebrate it with them. Speaking of this, Athiya Shetty has turned a year older today and on her birthday, wishes have been flooding on social media from all friends, family and fans. Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday also joined many other celebs in sending out birthday love to Athiya. Ananya and Athiya are great friends and often hang out with each other. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka Sharma, who is currently in UAE with Virat Kohli, penned a sweet note for Athiya on her birthday. Not just this, she even picked a gorgeous photo of the star to send out birthday love to her. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Gorgeous! Have a super day. @athiyashetty." In the photo, Athiya is seen posing in a white shirt and peach pants and is a sight to behold. 

On the other hand, friend Ananya Panday also sent out the sweetest birthday greeting to Athiya. Sharing a monochrome photo of Athiya, Ananya wrote, "Happiest bday my sweet Athuuu wish u lots of love and cake always!! @athiyashetty." 

Take a look at Ananya and Anushka's wish for Athiya:

Meanwhile, Athiya's father, Suniel Shetty also penned a heartfelt note for his daughter on her birthday. Fans too have been wishing the gorgeous star on her special day and have been flooding social media with her gorgeous photos. On the work front, Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Hero. 

