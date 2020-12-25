Anushka Sharma sends 'love & luck' to Coolie No 1 stars Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan as their film releases

Coolie No 1 starring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan released today. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. As the film releases, Anushka Sharma sent love to the team of Coolie No 1 along with luck.

After a long wait, fans of Sara Ali Khan and have got a treat on Christmas as their film, Coolie No 1 has released on Amazon Prime Video today. As the film released, wishes started pouring in for the team of the film. Speaking of this, , who is a good friend to Varun, dropped a special post for him and Sara on the occasion. The soon-to-be mom shared a sweet wish for the team of Coolie No 1 as she wished them luck for their film.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a wish for Sara and Varun. She shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Lots of love and luck for Coolie No 1. @varundhawan @saraalikhan95 #DavidDhawan #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani." The Pari actress received the love back as Varun reposted her wish on his Instagram story and wrote, "love love." The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer that was released back in 1995. Sara and Varun are playing the lead of the film and it is streaming now.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sahil Vaid, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav. The music of the film received a lot of love and songs like Mirchi Lagi Toh, Mummy Kassam, Teri Bhabhi and Husnn Hai Suhaana have been trending on charts. It is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner Pooja Entertainment. The film is available on Prime Video for audiences.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's wish:

