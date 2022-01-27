Anushka Sharma sends love to newlyweds Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar: Cherish this beautiful bond

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been trending on social media ever since their wedding rumours preparation began. However, finally today the couple got married in a grand ceremony in Goa. The wedding was held in south Indian style and the actress is looking like a gorgeous bride. Many celebrities from the television industry took to their social handle and wished the couple. The pictures of their wedding festivities are already going around on the internet. Today, actress Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories and wished the couple.

Anushka has also shared a picture and wrote, “Congratulations Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Cherish this beautiful bond of friendship and togetherness!! Live in love” along with a heart emoji. Earlier, Mouni also shared a series of pictures on her handle and wrote, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni.” The actress opted for a red and white saree for her wedding attire.

Suraj also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

Mandira Bedi, Smriti Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Jia Mustafa, Omkar Kapoor, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, and others shared photos from the celebrations. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Brahmastra co starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor.

