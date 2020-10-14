Anushka Sharma sends a lovely birthday wish to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar; Says 'Keep shining bright'

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. She shared a photo and wished the Dil Dhadakne Do director on her special day.

Actress may be away from Mumbai due to the current IPL 2020 season being held in UAE, however, she surely hasn't forgotten her friend Zoya Akhtar's birthday. On the filmmaker's special day, Anushka sent a sweet birthday wish for her all the way from UAE. Anushka has worked with Zoya in her film Dil Dhadakne Do that also starred Anil Kapoor, , , Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah. The actress did not miss the special occasion and penned a sweet note for Zoya on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a photo of Zoya. In the photo, we can see the filmmaker clad in a black top while sitting on a chair. With it, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Zo. Keep Shining Bright. Much love." Zoya is among the esteemed filmmakers in Bollywood whose films have not only had an impact on domestic audiences but also have left an imprint globally. Her last film Gully Boy managed to win many awards and accolades in India as well as abroad and also was India’s official entry to Oscars.

On her special day, wishes have been pouring in for her and Anushka led Bollywood in penning a sweet wish for her on social media. Zoya's brother Farhan Akhtar also penned a sweet wish for her on social media with a childhood photo.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's wish for Zoya Akhtar:

Meanwhile, Anushka is currently in the UAE with husband Virat Kohli who is playing in the IPL 2020 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The actress is expecting her first child with Virat and the couple had announced the same on social media with a cute photo. Since then, Anushka has shared several photos in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Fans of the actress and the cricketer have been excited for the two.

