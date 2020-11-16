Anushka Sharma sends a sweet birthday wish to Aditya Roy Kapur with a photo; Says 'Have a super splendid one'

On Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday, actress Anushka Sharma penned a note for him. The Pari star sent out a heartwarming wish to Malang star as he turned a year older.

Birthdays surely are a great occasion to make some feel special and speaking of it, Aditya Roy Kapur is celebrating his special day today. The handsome Malang star has turned 35 today and on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from all friends, family, fans and colleagues. too sent out a sweet birthday wish for the Malang actor on social media. The Soon-to-be mom penned a note along with a photo of Aditya to wish him on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a photo of Aditya where he was seen clad in a white shirt. Along with it, she wished him a great birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Aditya! Have a super splendid one." Anushka tries to send out birthday wishes to all her colleagues and friends on social media. Anushka and Aditya have never shared screen space in a film. However, their fans surely would love to see a collaboration with the two stellar performers.

Meanwhile, fans of Aditya also have been flooding social media with adorable wishes for him. From sharing his stunning photos to remembering his performances in his previous films, fans of Aditya are pouring love on him on his special day.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's wish for Aditya Roy Kapur:

Meanwhile, Aditya announced his next film, OM-The Battle Within today. The actor will be seen in an action avatar in the Kapil Verma directorial debut. The film will be produced by Ahmed Khan and Zee Studios. It is expected to go on floors next month and is slated to release in the second half of 2021.

