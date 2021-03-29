Anushka Sharma sends wishes on the occasion of Holi, urges fans to stay indoors and be safe.

Anushka Sharma put out a colourful and animated message on the occasion of Holi wishing millions of her fans and followers.

The latest mum on the block, Anushka Sharma, took to social media to wish millions of her fans and followers on the occasion of Holi. With low-key Holi festivities all across the country, owing to the rising number of cases, the actress also sent out a precautionry message for her fans. Taking to her Instagram Story, Anushka put out a colourful and animated message wishing her fans.

The message read, "Sending everyone lots of love and light on the occasion of Holi Please stay indoors and be safe." This will be Anushka and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika's first Holi celebrations. The couple along with their newborn were travelling during the recently held cricket series.

The family of three were snapped at the Pune airport as the actress held Vamika close and Virat was on daddy duties. Several photos and videos of Virat, Anushka and Vamika surfaced on social media.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Holi wish below:

While Anushka and Virat mark their first Holi with Vamika, another much loved couple is celebrating the festival of colours in London. We're talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple took to social media on the eve of Holi to share several photos from their celebrations. Nick and Priyanka were joined by the pop singer's parents as well as they all donned casual white outfits and celebrated the festival in the backyard of their London home.

