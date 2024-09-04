Anushka Sharma serves boss lady vibes in all-black avatar as she returns to India sans hubby Virat Kohli and kids Vamika, Akaay; WATCH

Our morning has just gotten better as Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai, India. The actress was not accompanied by her husband Virat Kohli and kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Amid the entire internet buzz, Anushka Sharma delighted her fans as she returned to Mumbai this morning. Today, on September 4, the actress was spotted at the airport and her video from the latest spotting went viral on the internet in no time.

In her latest appearance, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress was seen donning an all-black avatar. Serving boss lady vibes, the actress sported a pair of jet-black pants paired with a matching black jacket. Carrying a no-make-up look, she tied her hair in a neat bun and added a touch of style with black sunglasses. In addition to this, she completed the look with a pair of sandals.

The video featured Anushka entering the airport in style while she was surrounded by a mirage of paparazzi. She walked fast while she made her way towards the awaiting car. Despite the fact, being her sweetest self, the actress acknowledged the shutterbugs as she beamed sweet smiles and waved towards them before leaving in her swanky ride.

Take a look

As one can anticipate, fans couldn’t hold back, reacting to the viral video shared by the paps. While several internet users gushed over the actress, many missed Virat Kohli. A fan wrote, "Missed her" Another user commented, "After long time" while a third fan asked, "Where is the King?"

Advertisement

Several fans dropped multiple red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Despite being the celebrated couples of the tinsel town, Anushka and Virat like to keep their personal life low-key. However, in the age of social media, maintaining privacy is no less than a task. It was just a few days back, the couple’s video from London had gone viral as they were seen strolling through the streets of London.

The couple welcomed their second child after Vamika earlier this year in February. An official announcement was made by the couple and revealed that they named their son, Akaay. On the work front, Anushka has Chakda Xpress in the pipeline for quite a long time.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon assures fans that he is ‘safe’ a day after shots were fired at his Canada residence: ‘My people are…’