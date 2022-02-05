Anushka Sharma sets the weekend mood right as she flaunts a bright smile post workout; PICS

Anushka Sharma is an actress who has a knack for making the headlines. Although the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has been on a break from acting for a couple of years now, Anushka has managed to keep her fans intrigued. Be it with her social media activity, her public appearances or her productions, Anushka knows the art of being in the limelight. Keeping up with this trajectory, Anushka once again made the headlines as she shared yet another beautiful selfie on social media.

In the pic, Anushka was seen wearing a grey coloured tank top which she had paired with a pair of black leggings and grey sneakers. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress had kept her hair tresses open and was seen sitting on a yoga mat. Anushka was seen flaunting a big smile on her face and it was evident that she had a good workout time. In fact, we can’t miss the post workout glow on her face. To note, this isn’t the first time that Anushka has shared a post workout selfie. The actress has been dishing out major fitness goals to her fans with her workout updates these days.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who has been on a hiatus post the debacle of her 2018 release Zero, is all set to make a comeback with Chakda Xpress. The movie happens to be a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will have Anushka playing the renowned cricketer’s role. Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

