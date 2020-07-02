  1. Home
Anushka Sharma with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh; Which on screen pair is the best? VOTE

Anushka Sharma has worked with many actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Do let us know in the comments section concerning the best on-screen pair among these three whom you like the most.
Anushka Sharma is clearly one of the most popular and talented actresses of the Bollywood film industry. After having shown off her acting prowess in movies, the diva has now also turned to production and has produced some amazing web series and movies. Anushka has worked with many actors in Bollywood. She initially made her official debut in the filmy world with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone in the movie.

Anushka collaborated with King Khan again for Jab Tak Hai Haan and Jab Harry Met Sejal and the audience loved their chemistry. The actress was able to steal hearts again owing to her fresh chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor in the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Well, although there wasn’t exactly a romantic angle, the people loved this on-screen pairing in the movie. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, the actress has teamed up with Ranveer Singh for many movies.

We cannot forget their amazing on-screen chemistry in the movie Band Baaja Baaraat which won them accolades too. They appeared together again in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. There is no denying this fact that Anushka’s on-screen pairing with these three actors was loved by everyone. We would now like to know your opinion about the same. Do tell us below in the comments section which among these three on-screen pairs did you like the most.  

Credits :Pinkvilla

