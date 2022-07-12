Anushka Sharma to Shahid Kapoor: Star homes with beautiful balconies to enjoy monsoon

Balconies increase a home's quality of life by providing a space to take in views and soak in the weather. it also enlarges the living space and quality of living and especially during monsoons, the views seem breathtaking. Enjoying the beautiful rains is what everyone loves doing. Just like us, Bollywood celebrities also enjoy sitting on their lavish balconies from their homes and enjoying the Mumbai monsoons. From Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, here's a list of Bollywood stars with the most enviable balconies in their home.

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli own a lavish apartment in Mumbai. It comes with a cosy balcony, perfect for looking over and soaking in the views. Their balcony features wooden flooring and they have also added plant decorating that adds beauty to the area.

2. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's residence has a spacious balcony that features wooden flooring and it comes with a view of the Bandra-Worli Sealink. Their house also has a wooden deck on the patio facing the sea with a seating area right in the middle.

3. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are passionate about their gardening endeavours and their house in Mumbai is proof of it. Their beach house bungalow also offers the best view in the city.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's apartment opens up to a beautiful balcony and offers an expansive view of the sea and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and South Mumbai. The Om Shanti Om actress resides in a stunning 4BHK apartment in Worli, Mumbai.

5. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's balcony is an open space complete with a floor mattress and cushions. It comes with a separate sitting area and a hanging lounge.

