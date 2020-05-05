Anushka Sharma shares a BTS photo from Pari and pens a sweet birthday wish for director Prosit Roy

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for Pari director Prosit Roy. The star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo with him and penned a birthday wish for him. Check it out.

Birthdays are special occasions for anyone and speaking of this, Bollywood stars usually put in extra effort to make these days even more amazing for their friends. Speaking of this, just dropped a sweet note on Pari director Prosit Roy’s birthday. Anushka has worked with Prosit in his debut directorial project, Pari that came out back in 2018. The horror flick starred Anushka in the lead. The film managed to spook everyone and Anushka’s performance was lauded.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a throwback behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Pari with Prosit and penned a sweet birthday wish for him. In the photo, Anushka is seen clad in her character's clothes and Prosit seems to be instructing her about a particular scene in the film. With a serious look on her face, it looked like Anushka was deeply engrossed in understanding the scene from her director Prosit. Anushka wished him with a sweet note and the throwback photo.

Anushka wrote, “So probably it’s your happy birthday @prositroy.” Prosit reposted Anushka’s story and thanked her for the wish. Anushka and Prosit also are collaborating on her debut web series production, Paatal Lok. The trailer of the same dropped last night and it showcases an intense thriller based on class divide in Indian society. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and others. It is created by Sudip Sharma. The trailer managed to get an overwhelming response from fans. It is slated to premiere on May 15, 2020, on Prime video.

Check out Anushka's birthday wish for Prosit Roy:

