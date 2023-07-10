WATCH: Anushka Sharma gives fun sneak peek into her London vacay with Virat Kohli, Vamika; Fans react

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest couples in B-town. They often share pictures and videos of their PDA moments, vacation time, and also with their adorable daughter Vamika. Recently, the couple along with their daughter jetted off to London to spend some time together. A while ago, Anushka Sharma shared a candid video of her with Virat Kohli and said that she was missing vacation time.

Anushka Sharma shares candid video with Virat Kohli

Taking to her Instagram, Anushka shared an adorable candid video of her and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli. The candid video was taken by her dearest husband. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Major missing - London city & coffee walks (hand heart emoji) PS- that coffee lasted me a while."

The 35-year-old actress said that she was missing the London vacation time. In the video, she can be seen exploring the streets of London as she sips coffee. On the other hand, Virat was seen taking the candid moments of his wife. The video won the hearts of fans.

Fans react to Anuhska's post

As soon as Anushka shared the video, fans were quick enough to react to it. They started commenting adorable words when they found out that the cameraman was Kohli. One wrote, "When cheeku bhaiya filming you..." Another commented, "Virushka wala part." "Most expensive and popular camera man ever," wrote a third fan. "RESPECT BUTTON FOR ANUSHKA MAM," commented another.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in the 2018-released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She recently made a comeback to the screens by making a cameo appearance on her home production Qala, which was released on Netflix. The actress is set to return to the screens with the upcoming Jhulan Goswami biopic, Chakda 'Xpress.

